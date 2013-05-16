7 jQuery / CSS3 Menu Demos

In today’s post we have a nice collection of jQuery / CSS3 Menu demos. These menus include properties like hover over, collapsible, and even sidebar menus with metro bootsraps. Enjoy!

1. Metro Hover Menu

Metro Hover Menu with a cool CSS3 raising effect.



SourceDemo

2. An Anonymous Pen

Demos using a for loop to calculate the positions of a series of way-points with an animated progress bar.



SourceDemo

3. Metro Collapsible Menu

Pretty cool metro collapse menu accordion, it uses jquery.collapsible.menu.js



SourceDemo

4. Metro Navigation

3 types of Metro Navigations using CSS3 transitions for colors.



SourceDemo

5. Sidebar with sub menus + metro bootsraps

Sidebar with sub menus + metro bootsraps



SourceDemo

6. Topbar drop down menu

Very simple topbar drop down menu.



SourceDemo

7. Left and top sub menus

Cool demo with left and top sub menus again very easy to implement.



SourceDemo