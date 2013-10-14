5 Paid Online Browser Testing Tools
By Sam Deering
JavaScript
Looking for quality paid automated browser testing tools? In this post we have collected 6 Paid Online Browser Testing Tools that are fully interactive and user-friendly. Check them out and view your site across browsers in just a few clicks! Enjoy =)
1. BrowserStack
Instant access to all desktop and mobile browsers.
2. Spoon.net Browser Sandbox
makes cross-browser testing and backwards compatibility easy. Just click Run for any browser to launch it instantly.
3. CrossBrowserTesting
Cross browser test your website in dozens of browsers with instant results
4. Sauce Labs
Javascript unit testing on sauce.
5. Browsera
Tests and reports cross-browser layout differences and scripting errors on your site.
6. Mogotest
No coding required. Designed for everyone from PMs to QA to devs.
