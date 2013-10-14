5 Paid Online Browser Testing Tools

Looking for quality paid automated browser testing tools? In this post we have collected 6 Paid Online Browser Testing Tools that are fully interactive and user-friendly. Check them out and view your site across browsers in just a few clicks! Enjoy =)

1. BrowserStack

Instant access to all desktop and mobile browsers.



Source + Demo

2. Spoon.net Browser Sandbox

makes cross-browser testing and backwards compatibility easy. Just click Run for any browser to launch it instantly.



Source + Demo

3. CrossBrowserTesting

Cross browser test your website in dozens of browsers with instant results



SourceDemo

4. Sauce Labs

Javascript unit testing on sauce.



Source + Demo

5. Browsera

Tests and reports cross-browser layout differences and scripting errors on your site.



Source + Demo

6. Mogotest

No coding required. Designed for everyone from PMs to QA to devs.



Source + Demo