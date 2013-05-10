6 jQuery Mobile RSS Reader Demos
By Sam Deering
JavaScript
Mobile phones have become a major content consumption device over the past couple of years, and whether or not you only keep up with a few news feeds and blogs, RSS Readers are great no matter. Here are some of the jQuery mobile RSS readers that loads the feeds in real time. Enjoy!
1. RSS Reader with jQuery Mobile
RSS Reader with jQuery Mobile
2. RSS Mobile Reader
RSS Mobile Reader
3. RSS Readr!
RSS Readr!
4. jQuery Mobile RSS feed
JQuery Mobile RSS feed
5. Codeforest jQuery Mobile Adanced Tutorial
Codeforest jQuery Mobile Adanced Tutorial
6. RSS Reader with jQuery Mobile
RSS Reader with jQuery Mobile
