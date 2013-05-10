Skip to main content

6 jQuery Mobile RSS Reader Demos

By Sam Deering

JavaScript

Mobile phones have become a major content consumption device over the past couple of years, and whether or not you only keep up with a few news feeds and blogs, RSS Readers are great no matter. Here are some of the jQuery mobile RSS readers that loads the feeds in real time. Enjoy!

1. RSS Reader with jQuery Mobile

RSS Reader with jQuery Mobile

RSS-Reader-with-jQuery-Mobile.jpg
Demo

2. RSS Mobile Reader

RSS Mobile Reader

RSS-Mobile-Reader.jpg
Demo

3. RSS Readr!

RSS Readr!

RSS-Readr.jpg
Demo

4. jQuery Mobile RSS feed

JQuery Mobile RSS feed

jQuery-Mobile-RSS-Feed.jpg
Demo

5. Codeforest jQuery Mobile Adanced Tutorial

Codeforest jQuery Mobile Adanced Tutorial

Codeforest.jpg
Demo

6. RSS Reader with jQuery Mobile

RSS Reader with jQuery Mobile

RSS-Reader-with-jQuery-Mobile2.jpg
Demo

