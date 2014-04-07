Skip to main content

5 New Touch Enabled jQuery Plugins 2014

By Sam Deering

JavaScript

Share:

Free JavaScript Book!

Write powerful, clean and maintainable JavaScript.

RRP $11.95

Get the book free!

It’s always nice if we can flick through content on our mobile devices, this is why we are giving you our list of 5 New Touch Enabled jQuery Plugins 2014 you would like to try. They are simple to use, fully responsive and touch enabled. Check them out. Enjoy!

1. OWL Carousel

Touch enabled jQuery plugin that lets you create beautiful responsive carousel slider.

OWL-Carousel.jpg
SourceDemo

2. jqScribble

A jquery plugin that will allow you to draw on an HTML5 canvas element. It works with standard mouse input and also touch input. It is designed to be extremely extensible, allowing for custom brushes and image saving.

jqScribble.jpg
SourceDemo

3. Ion.RangeSlider 1.8.5

jQuery range slider with skin support

Ion-RangeSlider.jpg
Source + Demo

4. jQuery lightGallery

A lightweight jQuery lightbox gallery for displaying image and video gallery.

jQuery-lightGallery.jpg
SourceDemo

5. jQuery.tap

A jQuery plugin that creates a click alternative for touch enabled browsers.

jQuery-tap.jpg
SourceDemo

Sam Deering

Sam Deering has 15+ years of programming and website development experience. He was a website consultant at Console, ABC News, Flight Centre, Sapient Nitro, and the QLD Government and runs a tech blog with over 1 million views per month. Currently, Sam is the Founder of Crypto News, Australia.

New books out now!

Learn valuable skills with a practical introduction to Python programming!

Read the book now

Give yourself more options and write higher quality CSS with CSS Optimization Basics.

Read the book now

Popular Books

jump-start-git-2nd-edition

Jump Start Git, 2nd Edition

visual-studio-code-end-to-end-editing-and-debugging-tools-for-web-developers

Visual Studio Code: End-to-End Editing and Debugging Tools for Web Developers

form-design-patterns

Form Design Patterns