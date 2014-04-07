It’s always nice if we can flick through content on our mobile devices, this is why we are giving you our list of 5 New Touch Enabled jQuery Plugins 2014 you would like to try. They are simple to use, fully responsive and touch enabled. Check them out. Enjoy!

1. OWL Carousel

Touch enabled jQuery plugin that lets you create beautiful responsive carousel slider.



SourceDemo

2. jqScribble

A jquery plugin that will allow you to draw on an HTML5 canvas element. It works with standard mouse input and also touch input. It is designed to be extremely extensible, allowing for custom brushes and image saving.



SourceDemo

3. Ion.RangeSlider 1.8.5

jQuery range slider with skin support



Source + Demo

4. jQuery lightGallery

A lightweight jQuery lightbox gallery for displaying image and video gallery.



SourceDemo

5. jQuery.tap

A jQuery plugin that creates a click alternative for touch enabled browsers.



SourceDemo