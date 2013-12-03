5 HTML5 Video jQuery Plugins

Embedding videos using HTML5 could never be easier with these HTML5 Video jQuery Plugins. They use the awesome jQuery and HTML5 video/audio players, lightweight, easy to use and they have lots of options for customization. Enjoy!

1. FitVid JS

A lightweight, easy-to-use jQuery plugin for fluid width video embeds.



Source + Demo

2. jQPlayer

The main features of this plugin include the ability to customize the player controls and the ability to choose different quality versions of the same video.



Source + Demo

3. jPlayer

A jQuery plugin, (and now a Zepto plugin,) jPlayer allows you to rapidly weave cross platform audio and video into your web pages.



Source + Demo

4. Bootstrap video player

A customizable HTML5 video player plugin for jQuery based on bootstrap UI.



Source + Demo

5. MediaElement.js

HTML5 video and audio made easy. One file. Any browser. Same UI.



Source + Demo