5 HTML5 Video jQuery Plugins

Embedding videos using HTML5 could never be easier with these HTML5 Video jQuery Plugins. They use the awesome jQuery and HTML5 video/audio players, lightweight, easy to use and they have lots of options for customization. Enjoy!
1. FitVid JS
A lightweight, easy-to-use jQuery plugin for fluid width video embeds.
2. jQPlayer
The main features of this plugin include the ability to customize the player controls and the ability to choose different quality versions of the same video.
3. jPlayer
A jQuery plugin, (and now a Zepto plugin,) jPlayer allows you to rapidly weave cross platform audio and video into your web pages.
4. Bootstrap video player
A customizable HTML5 video player plugin for jQuery based on bootstrap UI.
5. MediaElement.js
HTML5 video and audio made easy. One file. Any browser. Same UI.
