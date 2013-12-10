5 HTML5 with Flash Fallback jQuery Plugins
By Sam Deering
JavaScript
In today’s post is a list of 5 HTML5 with Flash Fallback jQuery Plugins. These plugins try to load HTML5 if not possible they fallback to Flash version. Nice one son.
1. Uploadify
Almost every aspect of Uploadify is fully customizable so you can create the uploader that suits your site perfectly.
2. SoundManager 2
Using HTML5 and Flash, SoundManager 2 provides reliable cross-platform audio under a single JavaScript API.
3. MP3 Flashback
Compatible with Firefox 3.6+, Chrome, Safari 5+, Opera, and Internet Explorer 7+ web browsers. Compatible with iOS and Android mobile web browsers. Standard player functionality including progress bar, volume controls, and duration timer.
4. UbaPlayer
The jQuery HTML5 Audio Player with Flash Fallback
5. Video JS
A JavaScript and CSS library that makes it easier to work with and build on HTML5 video. This is also known as an HTML5 Video Player.
Sam Deering has 15+ years of programming and website development experience. He was a website consultant at Console, ABC News, Flight Centre, Sapient Nitro, and the QLD Government and runs a tech blog with over 1 million views per month. Currently, Sam is the Founder of Crypto News, Australia.
