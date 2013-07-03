15+ jQuery Radio Button & Checkbox Style Plugins
By Sam Deering
JavaScript
Today we are giving you a list of 15+ jQuery Radio Button & Checkbox Style Plugins — A collection of simple, lightweight, style-able radio button and checkbox plugins using jQuery. Enjoy! :)
Update 29/09/13: Added 17. jQuery Uniform Plugin
1. jQuery prettyCheckable
This plugin replaces the default checkboxes and radio inputs for better looking ones.
2. iCheck
Highly customizable checkboxes and radio buttons for jQuery and Zepto.
3. ScrewDefaultButtons
A simple jQuery plugin allowing you to replace the browser defaults for radio buttons and checkboxes with your own custom design.
4. Fancy checkboxes and radio buttons with CSS
Many young guns ask about how to style custom checkboxes and radio buttons in forms. I prepared a typical markup, a few lines of CSS and some JavaScript functions (Safari label behavior fix included).
5. Kalypto
A basic plugin to use a simple sprite and CSS in place of a checkbox or radio button.
6. CSS and jQuery Custom Checkbox and Radio Button Inputs Styled
Styling checkbox and radio button inputs to match a custom design is nearly impossible because neither reliably supports basic CSS, like background colors or images; it’s even a challenge to get the margins to appear consistently across browsers.
7. jQuery Radiobutton Plugin
This is a very simple radiobutton plugin for jQuery. It’s simple, lightweight and easily styllable.
8. Niceforms
A non-intrusive javascript method that allows complete customization of web forms.
9. jQuery checkbox v.1.3.0 Beta 1
Lightweight custom styled checkbox implementaion for jQuery 1.2.x and 1.3.x.
10. jqTransform
This plugin is a jQuery styling plugin wich allows you to skin form elements.
11. iOS Checkboxes
iphone-style-checkboxes implements the iPhone toggles as replacements for standard HTML checkboxes.
12. jQuery Fancy Custom Radio-button and Checkbox
jQuery Fancy Custom Radio-button and Checkbox
13. iPhone Style Radio and Checkbox Switches using jQuery and CSS
A great interface for an administration panel, complete with great looking forms and buttons.
14. jQuery Checkbox and Radio Button Styling
A cross-browser checkbox and radio button script.
15. jQuery Plugin – Image Radio buttons
It’s only 2KB big and turns your normal radio buttons into images, you can set any images you like for src, checked and hover.
16. ezMark: jQuery Checkbox & Radiobutton Plugin
A small jquery plugin gives the ability to stylize checkbox and radiobuttons.
17. jQuery Uniform Plugin
Uniform masks your standard form controls with custom themed controls. It works in sync with your real form elements to ensure accessibility and compatibility.
