11 More Things I Learned from the jQuery Source

By Sam Deering

JavaScript

Video Tutorial Details
Name 11 More Things I Learned from the jQuery Source
Description The fantastically good sequel to the original: http://paulirish.com/2010/10-things-i-learned-from-the-jquery-source/
rnComments and details: http://paulirish.com/2011/11-more-things-i-learned-from-the-jquery-source
Target Skill Level advanced
Author Profile yayQuery
Published 2011-01-17 22:54:44
Sam Deering has 15+ years of programming and website development experience. He was a website consultant at Console, ABC News, Flight Centre, Sapient Nitro, and the QLD Government and runs a tech blog with over 1 million views per month. Currently, Sam is the Founder of Crypto News, Australia.

