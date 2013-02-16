11 More Things I Learned from the jQuery Source
By Sam Deering
JavaScript
|Video Tutorial Details
|Name
|11 More Things I Learned from the jQuery Source
|Description
|The fantastically good sequel to the original: http://paulirish.com/2010/10-things-i-learned-from-the-jquery-source/
rn
rnComments and details: http://paulirish.com/2011/11-more-things-i-learned-from-the-jquery-source
|Target Skill Level
|advanced
|Author Profile
|yayQuery
|Published
|2011-01-17 22:54:44
Sam Deering has 15+ years of programming and website development experience. He was a website consultant at Console, ABC News, Flight Centre, Sapient Nitro, and the QLD Government and runs a tech blog with over 1 million views per month. Currently, Sam is the Founder of Crypto News, Australia.
