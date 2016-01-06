10 Productivity- and Performance-Boosting Mac Apps… FREE

Skip to main content

Resolve to make 2016 your most productive year yet. We’re giving a bundle of 10 productivity- and performance-boosting Mac apps completely free in the SitePoint Shop.

Pick up this bundle worth $131 and get these apps for free:
– iTunes Converter for Mac, an easy way to unlock DRM-protected files to use on any device.
– WinX DVD Ripper for Mac, for quick backups of your favorite DVDs.
– Synergy App, a multi-tasker’s must-have that allows you to access all of your devices in a single experience.
– AirRadar by Koingo, a tracker for open Wi-Fi networks wherever you are.
– Window Tidy, a screen tamer that organizes and arranges your open windows.
– Autograph Signature App, for digital signatures, doodles, and more.
– ZipZapMac’s Memory Cleaner App, a space-maker that speeds up your computer by cleaning out junk files.
– Invisible, a security solution that password-protects your sensitive files.
– Yummy FTP Alias, for easy drag-and-drop uploads to FTP servers from the desktop.
– Privatus, which automatically deletes cookies after each browsing session, keeping your private data private.

