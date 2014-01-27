Skip to main content

10 New jQuery Plugins January 2014

By Sam Deering

JavaScript

Share:

Free JavaScript Book!

Write powerful, clean and maintainable JavaScript.

RRP $11.95

Get the book free!

Todays post is 10 jQuery plugins for Janurary 2014. Note: These plugins either have been made or updated in Jan 2014. Hopefully you find something useful.

1. DropzoneJS

It is an open source library that provides drag’n’drop file uploads with image previews.

DropzoneJS.jpg
Source + Demo

2. iView

The world’s most awesome jQuery Image and Content slider

iView1.jpg
Source + Demo

3. neosmart STREAM

A mighty social media plugin to add Facebook, Twitter and other social media channels to your website!

neosmart-Stream.jpg
SourceDemo

4. jsTree

jQuery plugin, that provides interactive trees. It is absolutely free, open source and distributed under the MIT license. jsTree is easily extendable, themable and configurable, it supports HTML & JSON data sources and AJAX loading.

jsTree.jpg
SourceDemo

5. jQuery Transit

Super-smooth CSS transitions & transformations for jQuery

jQuery-Transit.jpg
Source + Demo

6. Lazy load XT

A jQuery plugin for images, videos and other media.

Lazy-load-TX.jpg
SourceDemo

7. jQuery Plugin – Select

Another useful jQuery plugin.

jQuery-Plugin-Select.jpg
Source + Demo

8. Tiny Scrollbar

It is a nice and elegant way to enable the scrolling of content on mobile and desktop devices. It was built using the javascript jQuery library.

Tiny-Scrollbar.jpg
Source + Demo

9. DYNATABLE

It is a funner, semantic, interactive table plugin using jQuery, HTML5, and JSON. And it’s not just for tables.

Dynatable.jpg
Source + Demo

10. jQuery Calx

jQuery plugin for building a calculation form or calculation table, it’s parse provided formula and do calculation based on it, scan the form change and update the result automatically, format plain number into currency format, ordinal number, etc.

jQuery-Calx.jpg
SourceDemo

Sam Deering

Sam Deering has 15+ years of programming and website development experience. He was a website consultant at Console, ABC News, Flight Centre, Sapient Nitro, and the QLD Government and runs a tech blog with over 1 million views per month. Currently, Sam is the Founder of Crypto News, Australia.

New books out now!

Learn valuable skills with a practical introduction to Python programming!

Read the book now

Give yourself more options and write higher quality CSS with CSS Optimization Basics.

Read the book now

Popular Books

jump-start-git-2nd-edition

Jump Start Git, 2nd Edition

visual-studio-code-end-to-end-editing-and-debugging-tools-for-web-developers

Visual Studio Code: End-to-End Editing and Debugging Tools for Web Developers

form-design-patterns

Form Design Patterns