10 New jQuery Plugins January 2014
By Sam Deering
JavaScript
Todays post is 10 jQuery plugins for Janurary 2014. Note: These plugins either have been made or updated in Jan 2014. Hopefully you find something useful.
1. DropzoneJS
It is an open source library that provides drag’n’drop file uploads with image previews.
2. iView
The world’s most awesome jQuery Image and Content slider
3. neosmart STREAM
A mighty social media plugin to add Facebook, Twitter and other social media channels to your website!
4. jsTree
jQuery plugin, that provides interactive trees. It is absolutely free, open source and distributed under the MIT license. jsTree is easily extendable, themable and configurable, it supports HTML & JSON data sources and AJAX loading.
5. jQuery Transit
Super-smooth CSS transitions & transformations for jQuery
6. Lazy load XT
A jQuery plugin for images, videos and other media.
7. jQuery Plugin – Select
Another useful jQuery plugin.
8. Tiny Scrollbar
It is a nice and elegant way to enable the scrolling of content on mobile and desktop devices. It was built using the javascript jQuery library.
9. DYNATABLE
It is a funner, semantic, interactive table plugin using jQuery, HTML5, and JSON. And it’s not just for tables.
10. jQuery Calx
jQuery plugin for building a calculation form or calculation table, it’s parse provided formula and do calculation based on it, scan the form change and update the result automatically, format plain number into currency format, ordinal number, etc.
