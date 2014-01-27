10 New jQuery Plugins January 2014

Todays post is 10 jQuery plugins for Janurary 2014. Note: These plugins either have been made or updated in Jan 2014. Hopefully you find something useful.

1. DropzoneJS

It is an open source library that provides drag’n’drop file uploads with image previews.



Source + Demo

2. iView

The world’s most awesome jQuery Image and Content slider



Source + Demo

3. neosmart STREAM

A mighty social media plugin to add Facebook, Twitter and other social media channels to your website!



SourceDemo

4. jsTree

jQuery plugin, that provides interactive trees. It is absolutely free, open source and distributed under the MIT license. jsTree is easily extendable, themable and configurable, it supports HTML & JSON data sources and AJAX loading.



SourceDemo

5. jQuery Transit

Super-smooth CSS transitions & transformations for jQuery



Source + Demo

6. Lazy load XT

A jQuery plugin for images, videos and other media.



SourceDemo

7. jQuery Plugin – Select

Another useful jQuery plugin.



Source + Demo

8. Tiny Scrollbar

It is a nice and elegant way to enable the scrolling of content on mobile and desktop devices. It was built using the javascript jQuery library.



Source + Demo

9. DYNATABLE

It is a funner, semantic, interactive table plugin using jQuery, HTML5, and JSON. And it’s not just for tables.



Source + Demo

10. jQuery Calx

jQuery plugin for building a calculation form or calculation table, it’s parse provided formula and do calculation based on it, scan the form change and update the result automatically, format plain number into currency format, ordinal number, etc.



SourceDemo