10+ Interesting Web Dev Finds – October 2013

By Sam Deering

JavaScript

Some pretty cool web development stuff was found in October! Here are the finds. Enjoy =) Also see finds from September 2013.

 

1. BladeRunnerJS

(BRJS) is a development tool kit and lightweight framework for building modular large-scale HTML5 single page web apps.

BladeRunner-JS.jpg
Source

2. Human Javascript

Practical patterns for simple but powerful JavaScript apps

Human-Javascript.jpg
Source

3. Martin Kleppe: 1024+ Seconds of JS Wizardry — JSConf EU 2013

In this talk we will hack tweet-sized games, write code in only six characters and create the self-modifying “Hello World” in less than 1024 bytes of JavaScript

1024+-Seconds-of-JS-Wizardry.jpg
Source

4. JQVMap

A jQuery plugin that renders Vector Maps. It uses resizable Scalable Vector Graphics (SVG) for modern browsers like Firefox, Safari, Chrome, Opera, etc..

JQVMap1.jpg
Source + Demo

5. Sublime Text 3

Sublime Text is a sophisticated text editor for code, markup and prose.Sublime Text 3 is currently in beta. The latest build is 3047.

Sublime-Text-3.jpg
Source

6. Node JS

A Jumpstart for Devs

Node-JS.jpg
Source

7. Cyfe

An all-in-one business dashboard app that helps you easily monitor and analyze all of your vital business data from one place.

Cyfe2.jpg
SourceDemo

8. Link Anatomy

Link anatomy

Link-Anatomy.jpg
Source

9. Evercookie

A JavaScript-based application created by Samy Kamkar which produces zombie cookies in a web browser that are intentionally difficult to delete

Evercookie.jpg
Source

10. Uniform Server

It is a WAMP solution that allows you to run a web server on any Microsoft Windows OS based computer.

Uniform-Server.jpg
Source

11. NODE.JS WITH INTERACTIVE LESSONS

Learn how to use node.js, npm and other related tools by writing code to solve realistic problems. The lessons run in your terminal and work on Windows, Mac and Linux.

Node-JS-with-Interactive-Lesson.jpg
Source+ Demo

12. Mobile Detect

It is a lightweight PHP class for detecting mobile devices (including tablets). It uses the User-Agent string combined with specific HTTP headers to detect the mobile environment.

Mobile-Detect.jpg
SourceDemo

Sam Deering

Sam Deering has 15+ years of programming and website development experience. He was a website consultant at Console, ABC News, Flight Centre, Sapient Nitro, and the QLD Government and runs a tech blog with over 1 million views per month. Currently, Sam is the Founder of Crypto News, Australia.

